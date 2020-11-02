Posted: Nov 02, 2020 2:21 PMUpdated: Nov 02, 2020 2:21 PM

Garrett Giles

The Ramona Police Department is looking for a person of interest that was allegedly involved in a vehicle theft that occurred at Monday's Stop N Shop.

According to the RPD, the car theft occurred in the late evening hours of Thursday, Oct. 29th. The subject (pictured) is described as possibly Hispanic, and approximately 35-45 years of age.

If you recognize the suspect or have information on this crime, the Ramona Police Department asks that you call them at 918.536.1242. You can send the RPD a private message on Facebook as well.