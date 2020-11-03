Posted: Nov 03, 2020 12:25 PMUpdated: Nov 03, 2020 12:25 PM

Garrett Giles

Family HealthCare Clinic was recently awarded a $500 Bartlesville Rotary Foundation grant to provide free first aid kits to patients. The program, titled “100 Kits in 100 Hands” will provide a 140-piece first aid kit to 100 patients and visitors of the Family HealthCare Clinic through November and December 2020.

Having a first aid kit can reduce the risk of infection or the severity of an injury. It can provide basic medical tools in an emergency and treat ailments and injuries that happen at home.

“Many of our patients have no basic at-home medical necessities,” explained Molly Collins, executive director. “We want to ensure that our patients and visitors have bandages, ointments, or hand cleaning wipes needed to treat minor cuts and scrapes at home.”

Established in 1984, the Family HealthCare Clinic is a non-profit, medical clinic that provides quality, affordable healthcare and health education to individuals of all ages, regardless of medical insurance. In addition to medical appointments, the clinic offers coupons for free mammograms as well as a teen pregnancy prevention program in Dewey and Nowata schools.

Family HealthCare Clinic is a Bartlesville Regional United Way Agency.

For more information, call 918-336-4822 or visit familyhealthcareclinic.org.