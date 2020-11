Posted: Nov 03, 2020 3:31 PMUpdated: Nov 03, 2020 3:32 PM

Garrett Giles

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation said on Tuesday that drivers can expect various short-term lane closures on sections of east and westbound US-60 between the US-75 junction and the SH-123 junction in Bartlesville from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Thursday for sampling work. Be alert to crews and equipment working in these areas.