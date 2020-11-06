Posted: Nov 06, 2020 8:15 PMUpdated: Nov 06, 2020 8:15 PM

Garrett Giles

The Bartlesville Police Department and the Dewey Police Department are continuing to work a single vehicle accident on the Tuxedo Bridge in Bartlesville. Dewey Police Chief Mike Shea said officers clocked the car going 90mph near Pump’n Pete’s in Dewey. Police followed the vehicle until it hit the guardrail and flipped on the bridge. Three juveniles - including the driver - are said to have been in the vehicle. They were not injured. We will have more on this story when it becomes available.