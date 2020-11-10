Posted: Nov 10, 2020 11:25 AMUpdated: Nov 10, 2020 11:25 AM

Ty Loftis

The Osage Nation Museum will be hosting a COVID-19 related art exhibit from Friday, December 18th through Friday, February 12th. A virtual opening will be held on December 18th at 7 p.m. If you would like to submit a piece of art dealing with COVID-19 or something related to the pandemic, take your work to the Osage Nation Museum. You have until Saturday to do this and you must present proof of being an Osage Nation tribe member.

Artwork can range from photography, ceramics, drawing, printmaking, beadwork and much more. Pieces of work must have been completed after March 1st of this year. The Osage Nation Museum is a space to relate how the pandemic has affected you. For any questions, contact Marla Redcorn-Miller at 918-287-5222.