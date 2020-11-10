Posted: Nov 10, 2020 2:50 PMUpdated: Nov 10, 2020 2:50 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville man was arrested for the fifth time in 2020. Kyle Wayne Jackson appeared at the Washington County Courthouse facing charges for two separate incidents. Charges filed against Jackson include second degree burglary, unauthorized use of a vehicle, and possession of a controlled dangerous substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Court documents allege that on September 22 Jackson stole a TV from a storage shed at a location on Swan Drive in Bartlesville. The television was valued at $500.

In a separate incident on November 7, Jackson was driving a Ford F150 that was not his. The truck was registered to a man in Carthage, Missouri. Jackson also had methamphetamine and paraphernalia in his possession.

All of Jackson’s previous arrests involve allegations of either drug possession or burglary. His aggregate bond was set at $40,000.