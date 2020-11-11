Posted: Nov 11, 2020 11:23 AMUpdated: Nov 11, 2020 11:26 AM

Garrett Giles

Truity Credit Union is growing and adding a new position to help the organization continue to bring the best banking innovations to its members.

In a statement, Truity President and CEO Dennis Halpin said: “We’re delighted to announce Kelli Blair has been named Chief Strategy Officer.”

Blair (pictured below) began working at the credit union in September 1985, as a teller. She’s held numerous roles at the credit union in her 35-year career, giving her a well-rounded experience in all facets of the business.

“Kelli’s ability to see the inner connectivity of the various aspects of the credit union, as well as working with different leaders over time, gives her a larger perspective on the financial industry as a whole,” Halpin commented.

In addition to providing oversite for the Marketing department, eCommerce and People Development, she will also provide oversite for Truity’s project management teams.

Blair is married, has one son and is a life-long area resident. She’s an interpreter for the deaf and director of the Hearing Impaired Ministry at First Baptist Church, Bartlesville. She’s also a volunteer chaplain for the Tulsa State Fair and for the Southern Baptist Disaster Relief Teams with certification in Critical Incident Stress Management.

Truity Credit Union serves over 70,000 members worldwide and has assets of nearly $836 million. Truity offers personal checking and savings accounts, auto and home loans, as well as competitive business loans for almost any purpose. Visit TruityCU.org to learn more.