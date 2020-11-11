Posted: Nov 11, 2020 2:00 PMUpdated: Nov 11, 2020 4:54 PM

Max Gross

Several local veterans were honored during Nowata Public Schools’ Veteran’s Day assembly on Wednesday afternoon. Former service members from the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines and Coast Guard were in attendance. All who showed up had their name announced as they made a grand entrance.

Songs were sung by the Nowata Elementary and high school choirs. Coverage was brought to you by Medicalodges Dewey , Miller Brothers Propane, Westfit, Welch State Bank and Cactus Hill Flower Company.