Posted: Nov 12, 2020 10:56 AMUpdated: Nov 12, 2020 10:56 AM

Tom Davis

Get ready to experience the magic of one of Bartlesville’s favorite holiday traditions! Bartlesville’s Johnstone Park will be transformed into a magical winter wonderland with the Daybreak Rotary's Fantasy Land of Lights starts Thursday, November 19th with"Fantasy on Foot"--a walking tour of the lighted holiday displays.

Starting on November 20th, you can "drive" through the picturesque park with your radio tuned to their holiday station as the red & green lights of our holiday displays twinkle on either side.

Fantasy Land is a Non-Profit organization presented by Rotary Bartlesville Daybreak Club. In addition to traditional holiday pieces, Fantasy Land includes a nod to local history and traditions with Bartles Mill, one of Bartlesville's original landmarks. The scene, complete with moving water wheel and running stream, is approximately 24 feet high and 45 feet wide and one of the biggest displays in the park.

The park further honors local culture with displays of an Indian chief and Santa in a biplane. Feel free to go around the park as many times as you would like!