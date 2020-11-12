Posted: Nov 12, 2020 1:36 PMUpdated: Nov 12, 2020 1:38 PM

Ty Loftis

Roads throughout the City of Pawhuska have been getting worse over time and a reason for this is the heavy garbage trucks rolling over the pavement day after day. Waste Connectons of Oklahoma was at Tuesday's City Council meeting saying the new truck they are looking at could help with that problem.

The council approved this contract with Waste Connections and they won't face a price increase until January 2022. The truck should be available for use in 30 days.