Posted: Nov 13, 2020 1:51 PMUpdated: Nov 13, 2020 1:51 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville picked up several charges related to a burglary incident that took place early Wednesday morning. Burl Nichols appeared at the Washington County Courthouse on Thursday facing counts that included burglary, possession of stolen property and obstructing an officer.

According to an affidavit, officers were investigating the scene on the 200 block of Avondale Street in Bartlesville. A victim claimed that Nichols stole items from inside a storage unit. Officers saw that the lock on the outside of the unit had been cut.

Officers estimated that $600 of miscellaneous merchandise was taken from the unit. Bolt cutters were left in the unit as well. Nichols was found hiding in a nearby hotel. Officers had to force his hands behind his back to put him in handcuffs.

Nichols has an extensive criminal history in Washington County. His bond was set at $30,000.