News
Pawhuska
Posted: Nov 13, 2020 2:58 PMUpdated: Nov 13, 2020 2:58 PM
Pawhuska Council Discusses City Ordinances
The City of Pawhuska continues to grow and with that growth comes the need to regulate those who may be coming into the city to sell their goods. At Tuesday evening's city council meeting, councilors discussed the need to make adjustments to ordinances dealing with food trucks and itinerant merchants. City Attorney John Heskett gives more detail on what these ordinances entail.
Many other towns already have ordinances such as these in place. The difference is that Pawhuska forces food trucks to pay a fee each time they visit and these other towns allow them to pay a yearly fee if they wish. Sandy Henley with the utility department says this is a disappointment to some of those that apply.
The council tabled the item regarding food trucks so that they could get more information on how to best move forward with the situation. They did approve the resolution regarding itinerant merchants. The approval of this item expands the area in which itinerant merchants can set up in Pawhuska. This zone will be close to the historical district of Pawhuska, but if they wish to set up in the downtown area, they must get aproval from the council first.
« Back to News