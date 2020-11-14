Posted: Nov 14, 2020 3:09 AMUpdated: Nov 14, 2020 3:10 AM

Tom Davis

North and southbound US-75 will be narrowed to one lane in each direction at the Caney River (south of Bartlesville) from 9 a.m. Monday through early spring 2021 for a bridge rehabilitation project.

The nearly $700,000 project includes repairs to the bridge joints and substructure. Drivers should be alert to crews and equipment in the corridor, and plan ahead for extra travel time.