Today is the day we begin drawing winning numbers in our Green Country Christmas!

Local shoppers have the opportunity to win cash and prizes during the 21st Annual “Shop at Home for the Holidays” Green Country Christmas promotion in Bartlesville and Dewey, sponsored by KWON-KYFM-KRIG-KPGM, the Examiner-Enterprise and local businesses.

Prizes and gift certificates with a value of at least $50 have been donated by each store. Ten daily prize numbers from the tickets distributed will be announced beginning Monday, November 16th on KWON 1400/93.3, KYFM 100.1, KPGM 1500 and KRIG 104.9, listed in the Examiner Enterprise, Sunrise Reporter, on the Weatherline phone number: 918-336-2900 and at www.bartlesvilleradio.com. Winners will have three business days to claim their prizes at the radio station studios, 1200 SE Frank Phillips Blvd., or new numbers will be drawn.

Major prizes will be drawn from all the tickets Tuesday morning, December 22, on the radio beginning at 9am. People can listen from their homes, businesses, cars, or wherever they are shopping. They do not have to be at one specific location. They will have 1 minute 40 seconds to call the stations to claim the major prizes. A station representative will go to them wherever they are to verify the winning ticket. If the time limit goes by without a phone call, or the winning ticket is not correct, then new numbers will be drawn for the major prizes.

2020 MAJOR PRIZES: $5000 Cash from KWON-KYFM-KRIG-KPGM, Two Round Trip Southwest Airlines Tickets Anywhere in the Continental US from Spears Travel, Set of Tires, Detail and Alignment from Doenges Family of Autos, Two $1,750 Roofs from Heritage Roofing, One Year Golf Membership from Adam’s Golf Course, $660 in Gas from Phillips 66, $500 Gift Certificate from Cliff’s Flooring and Windows, Two 1 Week Pet Stays in a Non-Camera 5x10 Room Gift Certificate from Paws Resort & Spa, Grill from Lowe’s Home Improvement, Two $250 Gift Certificates from Green Thumb Nursery & Greenhouses, Recliner from Bob Loftis Furniture, 12 AAA Membership Packages from Paul’s Wrecker, Two $250 VISA Gift Cards from American Heritage Bank, Two $250 Gift Certificates from Windle’s Rock & Jewelry, 2 VIP Season Passes to 2021 OKM Music Festival from OKM Music, 12 Cutting Boards from Doug Hough Homes, Center Kitchen Island on Caster Wheels with Butcher Block Top from Bartlesville Custom Cabinets, Custom Coffee Bar from Sand Creek Designs, Five 2 Hour Basic Cleaning Packages valued at $180 each from A Heavenly Touch Cleaning, Gift Cards from El Maguey, Family of Four Electric Bikes from Boom Moto, Four $100 Gift Baskets and one $100 Gift Certificate from Moxie on 2nd, Your Choice of a Pro 780 Traeger Grill or a Large Big Green Egg Grill from Swim’n Holes.

It is not too late for businesses to sign up to be a part of the promotion, by contacting KWON-KYFM-KRIG-KPGM Radio at 918-336-1001. Participating businesses include; KWON-KYFM-KRIG-KPGM, *Arvest Bank, A Heavenly Touch, ABS Performance Auto Repair, Action Communication, Adams Golf Course, American Heritage Bank, Armstrong Bank of Bartlesville, Armstrong Bank of Dewey, Atwood's, Bargain Center, Bartlesville Chamber of Commerce, Bartlesville Collision Center, Bartlesville Custom Cabinets, Billie's Health Foods, Bluestem Body, Bob Loftis Furniture, Boom Moto, Chili's Bar & Grill, Clean Results, Cliff's Flooring & Windows, Dink’s Pit Bar-B-Que, Doenges Family of Autos, Doug Hough Homes, Eggbert’s, El Maguey Mexican Grill & Cantina, Farmers Insurance-Scott Gillette Agency, Farris Heating and Air Conditioning, Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers, Frida's Cocina Mexicana, Green Thumb Nursery & Greenhouses, Hearing Life, Heritage Roofing, Hilton Garden Inn, Homeland on Frank Phillips, Homeland on Madison, Homeland on South 75, Honda of Bartlesville, Knotty Dough Pizza, Lookin' Sharp Laundry & Dry Cleaning, Lowe's Home Improvement, Madden Auto Repair, Michael's Carpet & Sleep Center, Moxie on Second, Mr. Klean Car Wash, Oklahoma Farm Bureau-LaJuana Duncan Agency, OKM Music, Once Again Resale Boutique, Painted Horse Bar & Grille, Patriot GMC Hyundai, Patriot Chevrolet, Paul's Wrecker, Paw's Resort and Spa, Peter's True Value, *Phillips 66, Pinnacle Design, Price Tower, RCB Bank, Regent Bank of Bartlesville, Sand Creek Designs, Saxon's Fine Furnishing, Señor Salsa, Spears Travel, Shelter Insurance-Jaron Leach, Spectrum Paint, Sterling’s Grille, Stride Bank, Swim 'n Holes, Sunrise Doughnuts in Dewey, Tallgrass Motors, Tate Boys Tire & Service-Highway 75, The Candy Basket, The Pop Shop, The Quarry Custom Marble, Tractor Supply Co., *TruSafe Hand Sanitizer, United Rental, United Supermarket, Weeze's Café, Windle's Rock & Jewelry, Wooden Buffalo and more! * Non Ticket Sponsors