Posted: Nov 20, 2020 5:09 AMUpdated: Nov 20, 2020 5:10 AM

Evan Fahrbach

Daily Prize Drawing Numbers for Friday, Nov. 20th:

0-22-40-95 5) $10 Gift Certificate from Action Communications

0-30-60-37 $50.00 Gift Certificate from Bluestem Body

0-48-00-26 2) $25.00 Gift Certificates from KFC

0-14-80-05 $50.00 Gift Certificate from Lookin' Sharp Laundry & Dry Cleaning

0-25-00-13 2) $25.00 Gift Certificates from Once Again Resale Boutique-Dewey

0-39-00-52 $50.00 Gift Certificate from Recognition Place

0-32-20-07 2) $25.00 Gift Certificates from Senor Salsa

0-47-21-10 $50.00 Gift Card from Simple Simon's Pizza

0-43-86-28 $50.00 Gift Certificate from Spectrum Paint

0-31-80-39 2) $25.00 Gift Certificates from Tractor Supply

Winners need to come to KWON-KYFM-KRIG-KPGM Studios and present

the winning ticket to redeem their prize. (You must certify

that you are not winning a prize from your place of employment.)

New numbers will be selected for prizes not claimed within 3

business days or Tuesday, November 24th at 5pm.

Daily Prize Drawing Numbers for Thursday, Nov. 19th:

0-45-40-32 $50.00 VISA Gift Certificate from American Heritage Bank

0-31-40-36 $50.00 in Store Credit from Bargain Center

0-24-25-42 2) $25.00 Gift Certificates from Billie's Health Food Center

0-14-00-86 $50.00 Gift Card from Dink's Pit Bar-B-Que

0-31-21-40 $50.00 Gift Certificate in Service from Farris Heat and Air Conditioning

0-28-66-69 $50.00 in Gift Cards from Homeland on Frank Phillips

0-48-00-56 2) $25.00 Gift Certificates from KFC

0-17-45-26 $50.00 Gift Certificate from Tate Boys Tire & Service on HWY 75

0-30-40-81 $50.00 Gift Basket from Wooden Buffalo

0-29-20-77 5) $10.00 Gift Certificates from Frida's Cocina Mexicana

Daily Prize Drawing Numbers for Wednesday, Nov. 18th:

0-24-43-18 10) $5.00 Gift Certificate from Chili's Bar & Grill

0-31-21-27 $50.00 in Service from Farris Heat & Air Conditioning

0-29-20-89 5) $10.00 Gift Certificate from Frida's Cocina Mexicana

0-39-23-37 Winter Pamper Package From Hill Dermatology

0-48-01-13 2) $25 Gift Cards from KFC

0-11-40-08 $50.00 Gift Certificate from Peters True Value in Dewey

0-30-00-29 Ring Door Bell from Shelter Insurance-Jaron Leach Agency

0-17-69-91 $50.00 VISA Gift Card from Stride Bank

0-29-60-21 Season's Greeting Basket from The Candy Basket

0-31-73-79 2) $25 Gift Cards from Tractor Supply

