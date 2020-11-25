Posted: Nov 25, 2020 2:22 PMUpdated: Nov 25, 2020 2:22 PM

Max Gross

An Independence woman was arrested and charged with felony driving under the influence and child endangerment. Kimberly Best was the defendant who was brought in after being pulled over by Caney Police Department officers.

A CPD press release stated that Best’s vehicle was pulled over near U.S. 75 and U.S. 166 junction. A citizen had called in to report the vehicle was weaving into oncoming traffic and narrowly missed several collisons. A child was a passenger in the vehicle.

Officers suspected the driver was driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol. After a field sobriety test was performed the driver was arrested for Driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol. Best had several previous DUI convictions on her record.