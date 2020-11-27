Posted: Nov 27, 2020 2:44 PMUpdated: Nov 27, 2020 2:44 PM

Ty Loftis

At Monday's Board of Osage County Commissioners meeting, there was discussion regarding what accounts the CARES Act funding belongs in. Osage County Sheriff Eddie Virden knows that his department is suffering financially and he was at the meeting hoping to get some help, as the county is finally beginning to get reimbursed through FEMA. Court Clerk Sheila Bellamy goes through the options Virden and his department have.

Virden said he wouldn't mind first asking the Board of Osage County Commissioners if it were OK to use those dollars in a way they felt neccesary. He just wanted to make sure it was theirs to do with what they wanted.