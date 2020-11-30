Posted: Nov 30, 2020 5:15 AMUpdated: Nov 30, 2020 5:15 AM

Evan Fahrbach

Daily Prize Drawing Numbers for Monday, Nov. 30 th:

0-15-56-52 $50.00 Mastercard Gift Card from Armstrong Bank-Dewey

0-30-60-03 $50.00 Gift Certificate from Bluestem Body

0-24-60-11 Gift Bag of Goodies from Hearing Life

0-08-70-73 Keurig 2.0 from Homeland on South HWY 75

0-48-04-67 2) $25.00 Gift Cards from KFC

0-14-83-25 $50.00 Gift Certificate from Lookin' Sharp Laundry & Dry Cleaning

0-47-80-01 $50.00 Gift Certificate from Mayra's Mexican Grill

0-25-00-74 2) $25.00 Gift Certificates from Once Again Resale Shop in Dewey

0-32-25-23 2) $25.00 Gift Certificates from Senor Salsa

0-47-23-32 $50.00 Gift Card from Simple Simon's Pizza on Washington Blvd.

Winners need to come to KWON-KYFM-KRIG-KPGM Studios and present

the winning ticket to redeem their prize. (You must certify

that you are not winning a prize from your place of employment.)

Each winner will receive a bottle of Trusafe Hand Sanitizer Gel.

New numbers will be selected for prizes not claimed within 3

business days or December, 2nd at 5pm.

Daily Prize Drawing Numbers for Friday, Nov.27th:

0-22-41-08 5) $10.00 Gift Certificate from Action Communications

0-17-80-32 $50.00 VISA Gift Card from Armstrong Bank in Bartlesville

0-31-40-75 $50.00 Gift Certificate from Bargain Center

0-13-84-27 $50.00 Gift Card from Eggbert's in Bartlesville

0-46-62-66 6) Combo Meals from Freddy's Frozen Custard and Steakburgers

0-29-21-73 5) $10.00 Gift Certificate from Frida's Cocina Mexicana

0-28-77-35 $50.00 in Gift Card from Homeland on Frank Phillips

0-24-95-78 $50.00 Gift Card from Moxie on 2nd

0-15-01-13 $50.00 Gift Certificate for Service from Paul's Wrecker

0-30-41-37 Certificate for a Gift Basket from Wooden Buffalo

Daily Prize Drawing Numbers for Wednesday, Nov. 25th:

0-31-42-53 $50.00 In Store Credit from Bargain Center

0-30-60-14 $50.00 in Gift Certificate from Blue Stem Body

0-31-20-01 $50.00 Gift Certificate from Farris Heat & Air Conditioning

0-29-22-17 5) $10.00 Gift Certificate from Frida's Cocina Mexicana

0-48-03-19 2) $25.00 Gift Cards from KFC

0-05-50-45 $50.00 Gift Card from Lowes

0-30-00-44 Ring Door Bell from Shelter Insurance Jaron Leach Agency

0-31-78-80 2) $25.00 Gift Certificate from Tractor Supply

0-29-60-97 Seasons Greeting Basket from The Candy Basket

0-39-41-36 $50.00 Gift Certificate from Rejuvenation Med Spa

