Posted: Dec 05, 2020 5:45 AMUpdated: Dec 05, 2020 6:09 AM

Tom Davis

The 4th Annual Christmas in the Ville kicked off at the Bartlesville Chamber of Commerce Depot on Keeler at 6pm Friday evening.

Several hundred people attended the opening ceremonies with the lighting of the huge tree and the park.

Opening night included several food trucks, a "Frozen" princesses meet & greet, the Downtown Merchant Crawl, movies in the park, carriage rides, Tot Train rides and Presents with Perspective and Santa.

Christmas in the Ville is a great way to enjoy our small town charm and Christmas spirit. Start a family tradition and come and out and ice skate on our “real ice” ice rink, enjoy our historic train, photo ops, concessions, horse drawn carriage rides, park of light and Christmas movies on the lawn.

A new addition this year is the "Santa-Tizing" station where you can ask the Elf to "Santa-Tize" you. The Elf will then gve you a free bottle of TrusSale hand santitizing gel that is made right here in Bartlesville. On tha bottle will be a green ticket that could be worth $500.

Jeff Lozinski, the inventor of TruSafe hand santitizing gel and the owner of Tritanium Labs that produces it, says you could win $500 with the green ticket attached to the bottle on December 22 during Green Country Christmas.