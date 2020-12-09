Posted: Dec 09, 2020 2:34 PMUpdated: Dec 09, 2020 2:49 PM

Garrett Giles

Oklahoma has decided to back a Texas lawsuit that seeks to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in four critical swing states originally won by Joe Biden.

According to our partners at News on 6, a filing with the U.S. Supreme Court states that Oklahoma said the court should throw out the election results in Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

Texas claimed Biden's wins in the four swing states were the result of voting "irregularities" or illegal changes to voting procedures. Courts in those four states have widely rejected those claims, and the U.S. Supreme Court has already denied requests to overturn results.

All 50 states have certified their votes ahead of Monday's electoral college vote.