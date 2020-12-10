Posted: Dec 10, 2020 3:36 PMUpdated: Dec 10, 2020 3:48 PM

Garrett Giles

Governor Kevin Stitt and Commissioner of Health Dr. Lance Frye held a press conference late Thursday afternoon at the State Capitol to provide an update on Oklahoma's response to COVID-19.

Gov. Stitt announced that he would be releasing a new executive order to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Here is what Gov. Stitt said would be included in the new order:

Attendance at indoor youth sporting events will be limited to four spectators per participant or 50-percent of the buildings capacity, whichever is lower.

Public gatherings are limited to 50-percent capacity unless the local health department has granted an exception. This includes weddings, funerals, and holiday parties at event centers. This does not apply to churches.

Gov. Stitt said they're extending the rules for Oklahoma's bars and restaurants, requesting that tables remain six-feet apart and that they close their facilities at 11:00 p.m. He said bars and restaurants can still operate drive-thru and take out services.

State employees will still be asked to wear masks. Gov. Stitt said they'll continue to ask the public visiting State buildings and facilities to wear a mask as well.

Two weeks have passed since Thanksgiving. Gov. Stitt said he is cautiously optimistic, adding that Oklahoma is starting to flatten the curve. He said Oklahoma is expecting to receive 166,000 vaccines for COVID-19 in the next three weeks.

There is a light at the end of the tunnel. Gov. Stitt said we are going to get through to the end together. He continues to ask that you wear a mask, wash your hands, and watch your distance.