Posted: Dec 21, 2020 1:18 PMUpdated: Dec 21, 2020 1:18 PM

Ty Loftis

The shed in which district one puts all of its equipment has recently collapsed in Osage County. Commissioner Randall Jones said it is important they find a way to get it replaced and that is why that was a topic of discussion at Monday morning's meeting.

Jones says he had been holding off on replacing the shed for as long as possible, but it can't wait any longer at this point.

After the discussion, the commissioners voted to allow Jones to go out for bids to find a company to replace the shed.