Facebook Twitter K1-TEXT Email Print

News

Osage County

Posted: Dec 21, 2020 2:03 PMUpdated: Dec 21, 2020 2:03 PM

Osage Commissioners Dealing With COVID at the County Level

Share on RSS

 

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners took no action regarding the public entering the courthouse and other county-owned buildings, but they did talk about how COVID-19 has impacted them over the past week. District one commissioner Randall Jones said one of his employees recently passed away from the virus, making this a difficult time heading into Christmas.

 

District three commissioner Darren McKinney said he has employees out sick with COVID-19 as well.

 

Jones says they are doing all they can to keep their employees safe while at work and it is important to keep your guard up, especially during these winter months.


« Back to News