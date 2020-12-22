Posted: Dec 22, 2020 12:44 PMUpdated: Dec 22, 2020 12:44 PM

Garrett Giles

"Shop at Home for the Holidays - Green Country Christmas" Grand Finale Drawing celebrates 12 MAJOR winners and 65 Daily prize winners!

“Shop at Home for the Holidays” Green Country Christmas Grand Finale Drawing concluded Tuesday just before 12:00 p.m. Twelve lucky winners were awarded prizes of more than $40,000.00 winners took home daily prizes from November 16th to December 17th totaling more than $4058 in value.

Kelly Miller (pictured) from Bartlesville won the $5,000 from KWON KYFM KRIG KPGM Radio. Kelly said she received her winning ticket from Atwoods, shopping for her granddaughter, and she plans to do more shopping with the money she won!

Below is a breakdown of the 12 MAJOR PRIZE PACKAGES and who won:

Copan’s Dennis Anderson won prize package 1 for having a winning ticket from Cherokee Casino – Ramona :

Anderson won $250 Gift Certificate from Windle’s Rock & Jewelry, $1,000 Cash from Cherokee Casino – Ramona, $50 in Gift Cards from KFC Bartlesville, Gift Basket from The Pop Shop and Knotty Dough in Washington Park Mall, $50 Gift Certificate from El Maguey Mexican Grill & Cantina, $50 Michael’s Carpet & Sleep Center, $100 Gift Certificate from ABS Performance, $50 Gift Certificate from OKM Music, Butcher Block Cutting Board from Doug Hough Homes, AAA Basic Membership Package from Paul’s Wrecker.

Chris Featherbly of Bartlesville won prize package 2 for having a winning ticket from Homeland on Frank Phillips :

Featherbly won a One Year Golf Membership from Adams Golf Course, $250 Gift Certificate from Green Thumb Nursery & Greenhouses, $250 Gift Card from American Heritage Bank, $50 Bartlesville Chamber Bucks from Clean Results, Butcher Block Cutting Board from Doug Hough Homes, AAA Basic Membership Package from Paul’s Wrecker.

Copan’s Elaine Clinton won prize package 3 because she had a winning ticket from Sunrise Donuts in Dewey :

Clinton won $250 Gift Certificate from Windle’s Rock & Jewelry, $1,000 Cash from Cherokee Casino – Ramona, Gift Basket from Moxie on 2nd, 2 Hour Basic Cleaning Package from A Heavenly Touch Cleaning $180 value, $50 in Gift Certificates from Frida’s Cocina Mexicana, Oil Change and Gift Bag from Madden Auto Repair, $50 Gift Certificate from Adams Golf Course, Butcher Block Cutting Board from Doug Hough Homes, AAA Basic Membership Package from Paul’s Wrecker.

LeAnna Blevins of Bartlesville won prize package 4. She had a winning ticket from Lowe’s :

Blevins won $500 from TruSafe Hand Sanitizer, Your Choice of a Pro 780 Traeger Grill or a Large Big Green Egg from Swim’n Holes, $250 Gift Card from American Heritage Bank, 2 Hour Basic Cleaning Package from A Heavenly Touch Cleaning $180 value, $100 Gift Certificate Moxie on Second, $50 Gift Certificate from Paul’s Wrecker, $50 from El Maguey Mexican Grill & Cantina, $50 Gift Certificate to the Garden Grille & Lounge from Hilton Garden Inn, Butcher Block Cutting Board from Doug Hough Homes, AAA Basic Membership Package from Paul’s Wrecker.

Bartlesville’s Jill Bowers won prize package 5. She had a winning ticket from Homeland on Highway 75 :

Jill won $1,000 Cash from Cherokee Casino – Ramona, Recliner from Bob Loftis Furniture, $250 Gift Certificate from Green Thumb Nursery and Greenhouse, Gift Basket from Moxie on 2nd, 2 Hour Basic Cleaning Package from A Heavenly Touch Cleaning $180 value, $50 Gift Card from Lowe’s, $50 in Gift Certificates from Frida’s Cocina Mexicana, $50 in Gift Cards from KFC, Multipoint Inspection Oil Change and Tire Rotation from Patriot Buick GMC Hyundai, Butcher Block Cutting Board from Doug Hough Homes, AAA Basic Membership Package from Paul’s Wrecker.

Sundee Jones of Bartlesville won prize package 6 . He had a winning ticket from Homeland on Madison :

Jones won $660 in Gas from Phillips 66, $1000 from Cherokee Casino- Ramona, $500 Gift Certificate from Cliff’s Flooring & Windows, $50 Gift Card from Price Tower, $50 Gift Certificate from El Maguey Mexican Grill & Cantina, $100 Gift Certificate from ABS Performance, Butcher Block Cutting Board from Doug Hough Homes, AAA Basic Membership Package from Paul’s Wrecker.

Jason Zelenske of Skiatook won prize package 7 because he had a winning ticket from Lowe’s :

Zelenske won a set of Tires, Detail & Alignment from Doenges Family of Autos, $1,000 Cash from Cherokee Casino – Ramona, 1 Week Stay in Non-Camera 5x10 Room from Paws Resort & Spa, A Heavenly Touch Cleaning $180 value, Gift Basket from Moxie on 2nd, $50 Gift Certificate from El Maguey Mexican Grill and Cantina, Butcher Block Cutting Board from Doug Hough Homes, AAA Basic Membership Package from Paul’s Wrecker

The winner of prize package 8 was Christine Jarmola of Bartlesville because she had a winning ticket from Homeland on Madison :

Jarmola won $2,000 Cash from Cherokee Casino – Ramona, Two VIP Season Passes to 2021 OKM Music Festival from OKM Music, 6 Foot Dinning Table with 2 Matching Benches from Sand Creek Designs, $50 Gift Certificate form El Maguey Mexicana Grill & Cantina, $50 in Gift Certificates from Homeland on Frank Phillips, Butcher Block Cutting Board from Doug Hough Homes, AAA Basic Membership Package from Paul’s Wrecker

Christy Orphin of Bartlesville won prize package 9 because she had a winning ticket from Spectrum Paint :

Orphin won $1,750 Roof from Heritage Roofing, Family Four Pack Electric Bikes from boom! Moto, Butcher Block Cutting Board from Doug Hough Homes, AAA Basic Membership Package from Paul’s Wrecker

Peggy Sanders of Bartlesville was the winner of prize package 10. Her ticket was from Homeland on 75 :

Sanders won two Round Trip Southwest Airline Tickets anywhere in the Continental United States from Spears Travel, $1,750 Roof from Heritage Roofing, 1 Week Stay in Non-Camera 5x10 Room from Paws Resort & Spa, Grill from Lowe’s Home Improvement, Gift Basket from Moxie on 2nd, 2 Hour Basic Cleaning Package from A Heavenly Touch Cleaning $180 value, $100 Gift Certificate from ABS Performance, $50 in Gift Certificates from Blue Stem Body, $50 in Gift Cards from Tractor Supply, $50 Gift Card from Painted Horse Bar & Grille, Multipoint Inspection Oil Change and Tire Rotation from Patriot Chevrolet, Keurig 2.0 from Homeland on South 75, $50 Gift Certificate from Lookin’ Sharp Laundry & Dry Cleaning, Hearing Life Gift Bag, $50 in Gift Certificate from Life Alive, $50 Gift Certificate from El Maguey Mexican Grill & Cantina, Butcher Block Cutting Board from Doug Hough Homes, AAA Basic Membership Package from Paul’s Wrecker

Delaina Miller of Bartlesville had the winning ticket from Lowe’s to win prize package 11 :

Miller won $3,000 Cash from Cherokee Casino – Ramona, Center Kitchen Island on Caster Wheels with Butcher Block Top from Bartlesville Custom Cabinets, $50 in Gift Certificates from Frida’s Cocina Mexicana, $50 in Accessories from US Cellular in Eastland Shopping Center, Season’s Greeting Gift Basket from The Candy Basket Butcher Block Cutting Board from Doug Hough Homes, AAA Basic Membership Package from Paul’s Wrecker.

Kelly Miller of Bartlesville had the winning ticket from Atwoods to claim prize package 12 :

Miller won $5,000 Cash from KWON-KYFM-KRIG-KPGM, Butcher Block Cutting Board from Doug Hough Homes, AAA Basic Membership Package from Paul’s Wrecker Value.

Pictures of the Major Prize Winners will be available at bartlesvilleradio.com under the Gallery tab here.

Major prizes were drawn from all the green tickets given away at approximately 100 locations. People were able to listen from their homes, businesses, cars, or wherever they were shopping to either KWON 1400 AM or 93.3FM, KYFM 100.1 FM, KRIG 104.9 FM or KPGM 1500 AM or 99.1 FM. After giving out the number and describing the prize which took a couple minutes, the countdown clock started and the lucky ticket holder had 1 minute 40 seconds to call the stations to claim the major prizes. A station representative went to them to verify the winning ticket. If the time limit went by without a phone call, or the winning ticket was incorrect, then new numbers were drawn for the major prizes.

Listeners were able to follow the contest via text messages on their smart phone with K1-TXT, a free service. Sign up at bartlesvilleradio.com and click on the blue K1-TXT box on the right side of the homepage.

2020 Participating businesses include: KWON KYFM KRIG KPGM, A Fresh Start Resale Boutique, A Heavenly Touch, ABS Performance Auto Repair, Action Communication, Adams Golf Course, American Heritage Bank, Armstrong Bank of Bartlesville, Armstrong Bank of Dewey, Atwood's, Bargain Center, Bartlesville Chamber of Commerce, Bartlesville Collision Center, Bartlesville Custom Cabinets, Billie's Health Foods, Bluestem Body, Bob Loftis Furniture, Boom Moto, Brown’s Shoe Fit, Chili's Bar & Grill, Clean Results, Cliff's Flooring & Windows, Dink’s Pit Bar-B-Que, Doenges Family of Autos, Doug H65ough Homes, Eggbert’s, El Maguey Mexican Grill & Cantina, Farmers Insurance-Scott Gillette Agency, Farris Heating and Air Conditioning, Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers, Frida's Cocina Mexicana, Green Thumb Nursery & Greenhouses, Hearing Life, Heritage Roofing, Hilton Garden Inn, Homeland on Frank Phillips, Homeland on Madison, Homeland on South 75, Honda of Bartlesville, Knotty Dough Pizza, Lookin' Sharp Laundry & Dry Cleaning, Lowe's Home Improvement, Madden Auto Repair, Mayra’s Mexican Grill, Michael's Carpet & Sleep Center, Moxie on Second, Mr. Klean Car Wash, No Limit Powersports, Oklahoma Farm Bureau-LaJuana Duncan Agency, OKM Music, Once Again Resale Boutique, Painted Horse Bar & Grille, Patriot GMC Hyundai, Patriot Chevrolet, Paul's Wrecker, Paw's Resort and Spa, Peter's True Value, Pinnacle Design, Price Tower, RCB Bank, Regent Bank of Bartlesville, Recognition Place, Rejuvenation Med Spa by Hill Dermatology, Sand Creek Designs, Saxon's Fine Furnishing, Señor Salsa, Spears Travel, Shelter Insurance-Jaron Leach, Simple Simons-Bartlesvile, Spectrum Paint, Sterling’s Grille, Stride Bank, Swim 'n Holes, Sunrise Doughnuts in Dewey, Tallgrass Motors, Tate Boys Tire & Service-Highway 75, The Candy Basket, The Pop Shop, The Quarry Custom Marble, Tractor Supply Co., United Rental, United Supermarket, US Cellular-Premier Location/next to McAlister’s Deli , Weeze's Café, Windle's Rock & Jewelry, Wooden Buffalo and more!

Non Ticket Sponsors included: *Arvest Bank, Phillips 66, TruSafe Hand Sanitizer