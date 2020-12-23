Posted: Dec 23, 2020 10:34 AMUpdated: Dec 23, 2020 10:34 AM

Max Gross

One Washington County COVID-19 death is being reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health on Wednesday. The report says it was a male in the 36 to 49 years old range. This is 54th death in the county since March which is the sixth most of any county in the state.

Currently, Washington County is reporting 371 active cases, a decrease of 41 cases since Tuesday’s report. Osage County is reporting 346 active cases, which shows minimal one day change. Nowata County is listing 111 active cases, a decrease of 12 cases since the last report.

Statewide 3,656 COVID-19 cases are being reported by the OSDH. In total, 43 Oklahomans were reported to have died from COVID-19. This is the second highest number of deaths the state has reported in one day.

