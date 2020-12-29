Posted: Dec 29, 2020 5:54 AMUpdated: Dec 29, 2020 5:55 AM

Garrett Giles

The Bartlesville Parks & Recreation Department has announced that the City will be mulching Christmas trees at the upper level parking lot of Sooner Park.

You can drop off your undecorated tree in the designated fenced in area located just off Madison Blvd. Trees will be taken until Sunday, Jan. 24th, 2021 and mulch will be made available to the public. Citizens who need additional information may call the Parks & Recreation Department at 918.338.4154.