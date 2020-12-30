Posted: Dec 30, 2020 12:26 PMUpdated: Dec 30, 2020 12:33 PM

Garrett Giles

The Washington County Health Department (WCHD), in conjunction with the Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) and Washington County Emergency Management (WCEM), will be sponsoring a COVID-19 vaccination clinic.

The clinic will take place next Tuesday, Jan. 5th, at the the Washington County Fairgrounds in Dewey from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. WCEM Director Kary Cox said you must have an appointment. He said there is a targeted group that will receive the vaccine.

Cox said the targeted group that they are looking for this particular clinic is those that are 65 and older. He said the clinic is also for any medical personnel or first responders that were missed previously.

There will be subsequent clinics. Cox said they hope the clinics will occur on a weekly basis. He said they'll add targeted groups as they go through each weekly clinic.

Cox said the hope for next week's clinic is that 900 to 1,000 people can get vaccinated. He said that will probably be the target for each subsequent clinic.

The mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic that will be held at the Washington County Fairgrounds will be the first of kinds. Cox said it will be a beta test for them. He said they'll see how it goes and they'll make adjustments after the clinic to ensure that they'll make the process better each week.

The OSDH is putting on the clinic, the vaccine, and the registration while the WCEM and the WCHD are sponsoring agencies. The sponsoring agencies are helping the OSDH with the logistics and the location of the event.

A link to sign-up for the clinic if you are 65 and older or a first responder / medical personnel can be found here.

Cox said first responders and medical personnel will also be given the vaccine at the WCHD located in Bartlesville on Monday, Wednesday and Friday next week. He said emergency agencies should've already received a separated registration link for that vaccine clinic.