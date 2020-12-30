Posted: Dec 30, 2020 2:59 PMUpdated: Dec 30, 2020 2:59 PM

Ty Loftis

This time last year, casting calls were being held for those wishing to be in the film, “Killers of the Flower Moon.” These casting calls are still being conducted, but they are taking place virtually.

Shooting of the film was supposed to have already begun, but the COVID-19 pandemic has pushed the timing back. Chamber of Commerce Director for the City of Pawhuska, Joni Nash says she is glad to report they are supposed to start filming in the first quarter of 2021.

If you would like to be a part of the film, fill out an application at okfilmmusic.org. Killers of the Flower Moon is the true story of Osage Nation tribal members who were murdered in the 1920s, which resulted in the creation of the FBI.