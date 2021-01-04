Posted: Jan 04, 2021 2:19 PMUpdated: Jan 04, 2021 2:19 PM

The City of Pawhuska will have a vote next Tuesday to possibly raise the sales tax one percent. At Monday's Board of Osage County Commissioners meeting, Sheriff Eddie Virden said he feels like this is being done in an effort to help the hospital, but he believes there are other ways to go about doing it.

If that sales tax proposal were to pass he fears that would not only hurt Pawhuska, but negatively affect Osage County as well.

There will be a town hall this Wednesday at the Osage County Fairgrounds for the public to ask any questions they may have regarding next Tuesday's vote.