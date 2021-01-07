Posted: Jan 07, 2021 1:26 PMUpdated: Jan 07, 2021 1:47 PM

Garrett Giles

Kyle Sanders of Bartlesville was arrested on Wednesday for assault and battery domestic abuse.

According to a probable cause affidavit, the alleged abuse occurred at a church parking lot near Dewey. The victim told law enforcement that Sanders stole her vehicle but returned it at approximately 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday morning before the crime occurred. She said Sanders convinced her to get into the car and they headed to the church.

While at the church, the victim and Sanders began to argue. The victim claims that Sanders wanted her to give him her phone. When the victim refused, Sander grabbed her neck with his right hand and used his free hand to punch her in the back of the head.

Deputies with the Washington County Sheriff's Office noticed injuries on the victim's neck and the back of her head. They also noticed bruising on her wrist and elbow where Sanders had become physical.

Before Wednesday's incident, Sanders faced six pending cases. In one case, it is alleged that Sanders hit his girlfriend and her vehicle with a car.

An additional bond of $100,000 was set for Sanders. He is to appear again in court on Friday, Jan. 22nd, at 9:00 a.m. Sanders is to have no contact with the victim.