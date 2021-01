Posted: Jan 12, 2021 2:11 PMUpdated: Jan 12, 2021 2:17 PM

Garrett Giles

An Owasso man was sentenced Tuesday in federal court for striking and killing William Houseman while eluding officers at speeds exceeding 90 mph in 2019.

U.S. District Judge Claire V. Eagan sentenced Michael Leon Johnson, 35, to 19 years in federal prison followed by five years of supervised release.

In a statement, U.S. Attorney Trent Shore said:

“Michael Leon Johnson can spend the next 19 years in federal prison reflecting on the tragic consequences of his reckless actions. Today, the defendant heard firsthand from William Houseman’s widow, Darcy, about the impact of his actions. It was an incredibly moving and powerful statement. My thoughts today are with Darcy and their children. These cases are tough, and I appreciate Assistant U.S. Attorney Mark Morgan for pursuing justice for this family."

In her statement to Johnson, Darcy Houseman shared how much she missed her husband and of the future experiences they could never share. Then she offered forgiveness to Johnson, stating in part “You can make a difference. You have a purpose. Please don’t waste it.”

On Tuesday, Oct. 13th, 2020, Johnson pleaded guilty to second degree murder in Indian Country. Johnson admitted to leading officers on a chase through Tulsa streets in a stolen pick-up truck, running multiple red lights, driving into oncoming traffic and causing other drivers to divert off the road. Johnson struck the victim’s vehicle after running a red light at the intersection of 12900 East 11th St. Housman died as a result of his injuries. The collision occurred on Saturday, Jan 12th, 2019.

The FBI, Tulsa Police Department, and Tulsa Country Sheriff’s Office are the investigative agencies. Assistant U.S. Attorney Mark R. Morgan is prosecuting the case.

Photo courtesy: News on 6