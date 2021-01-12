Posted: Jan 12, 2021 6:46 PMUpdated: Jan 12, 2021 6:52 PM

Garrett Giles

The citizens of Pawhuska headed to the polls on Tuesday to possibly raise the sales tax by one percent.

The City of Pawhuska’s proposition to raise the sales tax by one percent would be approved by the end of the night on Tuesday. A grand total of 253 people (68.01-percent) voted in favor of the proposition while a total of 119 people (31.99-percent) didn’t favor the measure as much.

217 people voted in favor of the proposition on Election Day while 102 people voted against the proposition. 17 of 20 people that voted by absentee mail approved the measure. 19 of 33 people the voted early also approved the measure.