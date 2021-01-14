Posted: Jan 14, 2021 9:29 AMUpdated: Jan 14, 2021 9:32 AM

Tom Davis

Big Brothers Big Sisters' evidence-based mentoring programs are designed to create positive, measureable outcomes for youth, including educational success, avoidance of risky behaviors, higher aspirations, greater confidence and better relationships. Bowl for Kids' Sake supports our mentoring programs and allows even more Littles to start on the path to their brightest possible futures.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION on Thursday, Charlene Dew with Big Brothers/Big Sisters announced that Bowl for Kid's Sake is now equipped with participation options for your safetly, comfort and convenience.

Recognizing that COVID-19 continues to present challenges, you have 5 choices about how to participate: choose virtual Trivia For Kids' Sake [Apr 9] or SongBox Music Bingo [Apr 16], create a private bowl party on a day and time of your choosing, join others for an in-person bowl party, or choose to raise money without participating in a party. Bowl For Kids' Sake is our largest annual fundraising campaign and is critical for the support of one-to-one mentors for youth.

Area Director Charlene Dew breaks down the timeline and process for Bowl for Kid's Sake:

Early Bird Registration | January 2 - 25

• Individual participants or Team Captains and team members of teams with at least 5 team members registered by January 25 are eligible for the Early Bird Drawing for a $100 Visa Card.

• Two entries for participants who make a personal donation to their online page.

• Team Captains will receive a special t-shirt!

INDIVIDUAL GOAL: $150

Individuals raising $150+ [before matching] will receive a party pack with a t-shirt, door prize ticket, prizes donated by our top sponsors and are eligible for the $150+ Major Prizes Drawings!

TEAM GOAL: $900 | 6 Participants

Team Captain's Party Pack will include instructions for joining a virtual party OR bowl party voucher for one lane, two games and shoe rental. Maximum 6 to 8 bowlers per lane.

For private bowl party, Team Captains will reserve a lane at Red Apple Bowling Lanes: Sunday 12pm-9pm | Mon-Fri 5pm-10pm | Saturday 12pm-12pm

Teams raising $900+ [before matching] will also receive a voucher for pizza and soft drinks for the team. Participating team members are eligible for Team Prize Drawing for a $100 Visa Card.

Turn in your money and receive your party pack! Party Packs will be available for pickup starting Feb 18th.

For details, log on to https://www.classy.org/campaign/bartlesville-bowl-for-kids-sake-2021/c302866

Big Brothers/Big Sisters is always looking for mentors. If you are interested or have questions, call Charlene at 918.336.5437