Posted: Jan 27, 2021 1:46 PMUpdated: Jan 27, 2021 1:47 PM

Ty Loftis

The Bartlesville Police Department recently launched a new software system that will help bring information to dispatchers and patrol officers in real time. More accurate and timely crime stats for reporting to the public will also be a nice addition to the program. Police Captain Jay Hastings says this has been in the works since November of 2019 and it will be a big help to officers in the field.

Hastings says in the past, much of this information had to be transmitted over the radio. Hastings added that another nice feature of the new program is the ability to pinpoint where certain crimes may be occurring across town.

The City looks to make upgrades for utility billing and fire department software as well.