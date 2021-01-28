Posted: Jan 28, 2021 10:55 AMUpdated: Jan 28, 2021 10:55 AM

Ty Loftis

As Joe Biden took office last week, the number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits continues to fall, but remains at a historically high mark of 847,000. Before the virus hit the United States nearly a year ago, weekly applications for jobless claims had never surpassed 700,000.

Nearly 4.8 million Americans continue to receive state unemployment benefits, but that is down from a peak of over 24 million individuals in May were collecting unemployment benefits. Economists believe that this dip is a result of the unemployed finding new jobs and that others have exhausted state benefits.

In just under a year, the United States has lost nearly 10 million jobs. In all, 18.3 million people were getting some sort of unemployment benefit as of January 9th, the latest period for which numbers is available.

Data shows that spending at local businesses is down 23 percent from a year ago and that 26 percent of those businesses have been forced to close. Retail sales have also fallen for three straight months.