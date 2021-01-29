Posted: Jan 29, 2021 1:23 PMUpdated: Jan 29, 2021 2:10 PM

Garrett Giles

Almost a year has passed since the Bartlesville Public Schools Foundation made the decision to cancel its 2020 Educator Hall of Fame Breakfast due to the coronavirus pandemic.

BPSF Executive Director Blair Ellis said it was a tough call to make, but in hindsight it was the only choice they could've made at the onset of the pandemic last March. Ellis said they're excited to be planning for the event again. She said they're going to induct the same inductees that they were going to induct last year: Marilyn Blackburn, Sandy Bliss, and Betty Turk. Turk will be inducted posthumously since she has passed.

The Educator Hall of Fame Breakfast will be held on Tuesday, May 4th from 4:00 to 5:30 p.m. at the Tower Center at Unity Square in downtown Bartlesville. Ellis said they normally hold a breakfast at the Bartlesville Community Center, but they're changing things up a bit due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Safety will be prioritized during the event. Ellis said the Tower Center is perfect for socially distant seating. She said they may do individually packaged snack boxes for everyone that attends.

Ellis said they want to ensure that the inductees and their families are adequately recognized and celebrated for all their dedication to their professions. She said they'll keep safety in mind through all their procedures during the event.

Individual tickets cost $30. You can purchase tickets or become a sponsor online at bpsfoundation.org.

You can honor / recognize a teacher for $20. Ellis said if you know a teacher in Bartlesville or somewhere else in the community that you want to recognize for $20, the Bartlesville Public Schools Foundation will put down your name and your teacher's name up at the event and on social media. She said they want to make all teachers feel honored and appreciated along with their inductees.