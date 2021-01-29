Posted: Jan 29, 2021 2:39 PMUpdated: Jan 29, 2021 2:39 PM

Garrett Giles

The Washington County Commissioners will meet at 9:00 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 1st on the second floor of the County Administration Building located at 400 S. Johnstone Avenue in downtown Bartlesville.

During the meeting the Washington County Commissioners will consider, discuss, and possibly approve a request for reimbursement for the first quarter for a Emergency Management Performance Grant. The item will be presented by Washington County Emergency Management Director Kary Cox.

Then, the Washington County Commissioners may approve an agreement and a notice to proceed with Logos Construction Company, LLC.