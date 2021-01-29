Posted: Jan 29, 2021 4:44 PMUpdated: Jan 29, 2021 4:46 PM

Garrett Giles

The Dewey City Council may add language to an ordinance regarding alcoholic beverages when they meet on Monday at 7:00 p.m.

The Dewey Fire Department will provide an update during the Dewey Council meeting. A presentation of fiscal year 2019-2020 by Hood & Associates will be heard as well. The Council may proceed to approve the audit. The Dewey City Council will meet at City Hall located at 411 E. Don Tyler Avenue.

The Dewey Public Works Authority will meet immediately following the Council meeting. The Authority may approve the 2019-2020 fiscal year audit.