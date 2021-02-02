Posted: Feb 02, 2021 1:59 PMUpdated: Feb 02, 2021 1:59 PM

Ty Loftis

Some who have received their first injection for the COVID-19 vaccine are having a difficult time scheduling their second appointment. Bartlesville City Manager Mike Bailey spoke as to the reason why people may be having these difficulties at Monday evening's city council meeting.

Bailey stressed that you must go to vaccinate.oklahoma.gov in order to schedule an appointment to get the vaccine. Bailey adds that the targeted audience for those getting vaccinated at the moment don't always have access to these tools in order to sign-up for the vaccination, making it difficult for those individuals.

Lastly, Bailey wants everyone to know it is up to the State of Oklahoma as to where each vaccine is distributed. He says there are times the Washington County Health Department won't know how many vaccinations they will have on hand until the vaccines are being shipped to the county.