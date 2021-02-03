Posted: Feb 03, 2021 2:21 PMUpdated: Feb 03, 2021 3:47 PM

Max Gross

A Coffeyville woman is currently in custody in Washington County on charges from both Kansas and Oklahoma. Sherry Buie was charged with one count of fugitive from justice due to a pending charge in Montgomery County for possessing a controlled dangerous substance.

Buie also has a pending Washington County charge. It is alleged that the defendant stole 102 items from Walmart in Bartlesville totaling over $1,100 in value. An affidavit alleges that Buie was scanning improper bar codes at the self-checkout.

Buie was confronted at the store and a small amount of methamphetamine was found in her purse. This alleged incident occurred on January 18. Aggregate bond for Buie was set at $10,000. She is due back in court on February 12.