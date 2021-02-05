Posted: Feb 05, 2021 12:01 PMUpdated: Feb 05, 2021 12:01 PM

Garrett Giles

Truity Credit Union announced on Friday that several associates have recently been named vice president.

Truity President and CEO Dennis Halpin said Melody Chambers, Rhonda Dillon and Sara Freeman have been named vice president. He said they’re great assets to the credit union and they’re thrilled to have them lead in this capacity.

Melody Chambers

Chambers began her career with Truity in January 2020, as an internal auditor, but soon moved to the Accounting Department, and most recently was the manager in Mortgage Servicing. Chambers earned her bachelor’s degree in accounting at Oral Roberts University in Tulsa.

As VP, Mortgage Servicing, she will continue to work on the transition of bringing mortgage servicing back in-house and leading her team to serve members’ needs. “Our department is so proud and excited to have brought mortgage servicing back in-house in 2020. I am thankful to lead such a hard-working and dedicated team,” Chambers said.

Chambers is married, and she and her husband have a son who is a teacher at a nearby school.

Rhonda Dillon

Dillon began her career at the credit union as a teller in 1998, and most recently was the manager of the Bartlesville market. She is a graduate of Leadership Bartlesville Class XVII, and a graduate of Oklahoma Wesleyan University.

Her new position as VP, Bartlesville Market encompasses retail operations for Bartlesville and provides the opportunity for Dillon to oversee and ensure quality service experiences for members at both branch locations. “I’m looking forward to this new role where I can better serve our valued members, our amazing team at Truity and the community I call home,” said Dillon.

Dillon is married, has one son and is a long time Bartlesville area resident.

Sara Freeman

Freeman will celebrate her 15th anniversary working in business development at the credit union this year. She is highly active in the Bartlesville community where she volunteers with local non-profits, public education partners and currently serves on the boards of Bartlesville Regional United Way and the Bartlesville Community Foundation.

As VP, she will continue managing donations and sponsorships for the entire organization and brings her years of knowledge and expertise to broader strategic planning for the credit union. “I’m thrilled to represent the credit union in this capacity,” said Freeman. “We have strong leadership at Truity and I’m fortunate to work alongside some great people.”

Freeman has been a Bartlesville resident for 18 years and she and her husband own Freeman Inspection Services. They have three children, ages 14, 11 and 8.

Truity Credit Union serves over 70,000 members worldwide and has assets of nearly $836 million. Truity offers personal checking and savings accounts, auto and home loans, as well as competitive business loans for almost any purpose. Visit TruityCU.org to learn more.