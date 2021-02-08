Posted: Feb 08, 2021 3:11 PMUpdated: Feb 08, 2021 3:15 PM

Ty Loftis

Wintry precipitation has continued to fall across northern Oklahoma throughout Monday afternoon and it is expected to continue doing so into the evening hours. Osage County Emergency Manager Jerry Roberts says the freezing drizzle that has lingered throughout the day has made it difficult for county crews to make the roads better.

Monday afternoon, Roberts received word from the National Weather Service that the freezing drizzle could be sticking around for awhile.

Roberts said a couple of the county's sand trucks have went off in the ditch, making it that much more difficult to stay caught up with the icy roads.