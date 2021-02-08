Posted: Feb 08, 2021 4:45 PMUpdated: Feb 08, 2021 4:46 PM

Garrett Giles

Two semi-trucks slid off into a ditch along West 3500 Road near North 4000 Road and Ramona late-Monday afternoon.

Washington County Sheriff Scott Owen said no injuries occurred in the accident. Owen said roadways are extremely slick and deceiving. He said the WCSO strongly urges no travel unless it’s absolutely necessary.

Sheriff Owen told Bartlesville Radio that that trucks were rerouted that direction in order to get to the Distribution Center.

Washington County crews and the Oklahoma Department of Transportation have been addressing the icy conditions with sand and salt, however, with falling temperatures and continued precipitation, the roads remain hazardous.

Photo courtesy: WCSO and Sergeant Fuller