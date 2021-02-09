Posted: Feb 09, 2021 1:42 PMUpdated: Feb 09, 2021 1:42 PM

Ty Loftis

At Monday evening’s school board meeting in Pawhuska, Junior High Principal Chris Walker gave a report as to how things are going in his first year on the job. As a Pawhuska native, he commended the board for opening the junior high building back up and committing the resources to make that building successful. Walker also thanked his staff for making a building that hadn’t been updated in years look more modern.

Walker said the library is also outdated. This is why they wrote a $25,000 grant to update the books within the library and hope to turn the library into something similar to a Student Union where students will want to be. Walker has also worked with Pawhuska Public Library Director Yvonne Rose about getting some material.

Walker added that beginning next year, he would like to begin a parent-advisory committee.