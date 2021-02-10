Posted: Feb 10, 2021 1:38 PMUpdated: Feb 10, 2021 1:38 PM

Osage County road crews are working hard to keep the highways in good working order as the week progresses. District one commissioner for the county, Randall Jones says as of now it would be best to stay at home if at all possible.

Jones says he has five sand trucks and 950 county road miles to cover. With these slick roads expected to stick around for the next week, one concern is running out of certain supplies. Jones says the county has plenty of materials in the short term.

Jones says they hope to have the Osage County Courthouse open on Thursday.