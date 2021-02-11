Posted: Feb 11, 2021 11:20 AMUpdated: Feb 11, 2021 11:20 AM

Ty Loftis

The Bartlesville Area History Museum wants to inform the public that they have re-printed the work of Margaret Withers Teague, who was instrumental in providing a historical perspective into Washington County’s past.

Teague was the first Bartlesville Area History Museum curator in 1964. She researched and wrote about the history of the county two years later. Museum Coordinator Delaney Chidester talks about that piece of work and what it means for the county:

“This book is special because it is a long requested re-print of Mrs. Teague’s original text. The 1967 first edition was produced as a work project with only 100 copies printed. The popularity was overwhelming, as the book quickly sold out and has since become the basis of our local history.”

The book had been out of print, but is now for sale at the museum, which is located on the fifth floor of City Hall in downtown Bartlesville.