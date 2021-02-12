Posted: Feb 12, 2021 2:37 PMUpdated: Feb 12, 2021 2:50 PM

Garrett Giles

Washington County Elder Care has announced it plans to hold a Day of Giving fundraising event on Thursday, March 25th, between 11:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. at the Elder Care facility located at 1223 Swan Drive, Bartlesville.

According to Cordell Rumsey, Executive Director, the funds raised during the drive-thru event will help underwrite program costs that support the organization's mission of keeping senior adults over the age of 60 healthy, and independent in their own environments.

The inaugural “Day of Giving” offers an opportunity to engage with new and loyal supporters safely as a drive-thru event. For planning purposes, guests should register by March 22nd. Donations can be made at the event or online. Facemasks will be required, and guests will remain in their vehicles.

More about “Day of Giving”, can be found at abouteldercare.org or by calling 918.336.8500.