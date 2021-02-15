News
Power Outages
Posted: Feb 15, 2021 1:12 PMUpdated: Feb 15, 2021 1:13 PM
Virden Gives Tips on how to Prepare for Possible Power Outages
Ty Loftis
The Southwest Power Pool has declared an Energy Emergency Alert Level three, the highest possible threat level in which customers could expect to lose power. Osage County Sheriff Eddie Virden tells us the best way to prepare for the possible outages.
The Southwest Power Pool manages the electrical grid across 17 states, including Oklahoma.
« Back to News