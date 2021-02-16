Posted: Feb 16, 2021 10:01 AMUpdated: Feb 16, 2021 10:01 AM

The Dewey City Council and Dewey Public Works Authority meetings have been canceled.

Both meetings were set to take place on Tuesday night. The Dewey City Council would've heard a sale tax report from City Manager Kevin Trease. During the Dewey Public Works Authority meeting, discussion on utility rate increases could've been held.

City Manager Kevin Trease said they will probably wait on calling another meeting until their next meeting at the beginning of March unless they have to call an emergency meeting.

Dewey City Hall closed on Tuesday due to extreme low temperatures. Residential trash services have been suspended until Thursday.