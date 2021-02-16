Posted: Feb 16, 2021 3:59 PMUpdated: Feb 16, 2021 4:43 PM

Garrett Giles

Bartlesville Child Nutrition once again toughed out harsh conditions on Tuesday to feed 2,900 students.

Jon Beckloff, the Child Nutrition Director for Bartlesville Schools, said they had to battle power outages and subzero temperatures. Beckloff said they couldn't have done it without the help of others in the community.

The Bartlesville Police Department, the Bartlesville Fire Department, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol and Bartlesville Public Schools staff chipped in to help. Beckloff said they had an immense amount of help to feed Bartlesville's kids.

Beckloff said the meals should feed the 2,900 students for the next couple of days. He said they'll keep you posted on the Bartlesville Child Nutrition Facebook page to see whether or not they'll be in-person or delivering meals once again on Friday.